H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Announces Earnings Results

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 19,426.59% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. H&R Block updated its FY23 guidance to $3.70-3.95 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$3.95 EPS.

H&R Block Price Performance

HRB stock opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.67. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $758,358.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,707,411.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 5.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in H&R Block by 17.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in H&R Block by 3.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on HRB shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Further Reading

