H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.54 billion-$3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.54 billion. H&R Block also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.70-3.95 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on HRB. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of H&R Block from a b rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

H&R Block Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE HRB traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,360. H&R Block has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.24.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 19,426.59% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H&R Block will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $758,358.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 657,977 shares in the company, valued at $27,707,411.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of H&R Block

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in H&R Block by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,031 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 6,599.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,136,000 after purchasing an additional 561,592 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in H&R Block by 163.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 360,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after buying an additional 223,634 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in H&R Block by 31.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 726,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,921,000 after buying an additional 173,654 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

