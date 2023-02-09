Huobi BTC (HBTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $889.36 Million

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Huobi BTC token can currently be bought for $22,822.08 or 1.04015868 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $889.36 million and $40,596.86 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s launch date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Huobi BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

