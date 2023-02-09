Hyman Charles D Acquires 5,948 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 201.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 83.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 838.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 200.0% in the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NDAQ stock opened at $59.64 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $137,424.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,692.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $394,044. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

