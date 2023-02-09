Hyman Charles D Has $6.76 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hyman Charles D cut its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

3M Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $115.25 on Thursday. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $164.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.72%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

