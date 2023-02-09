Hyman Charles D Makes New $201,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hyman Charles D bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,815,000 after buying an additional 2,383,152 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,148,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,221 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,705,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,443,000 after purchasing an additional 172,185 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,368,000 after purchasing an additional 699,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,803,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,131,000 after purchasing an additional 113,923 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $66.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.25. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

