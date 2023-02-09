Hyman Charles D Sells 1,663 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hyman Charles D reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,584 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $683,249,000 after acquiring an additional 115,738 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 4.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in American Express by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in American Express by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of American Express by 48.7% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,107 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.53.

Insider Activity at American Express

American Express Stock Performance

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXP opened at $179.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.70 and a 200 day moving average of $152.45. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

