Hyman Charles D Sells 4,793 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hyman Charles D decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,793 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Bank of America by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 180.0% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.33. The firm has a market cap of $292.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.