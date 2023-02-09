i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E) to Issue GBX 0.17 Dividend

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

i3 Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

i3 Energy stock opened at GBX 19.62 ($0.24) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of £234.01 million and a PE ratio of 392.80. i3 Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 17.55 ($0.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 32.70 ($0.39). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 24.02.

About i3 Energy

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. It also owns working interest in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play properties.

