Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Immunovant’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Immunovant from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Immunovant from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Immunovant from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Immunovant to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Immunovant has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Immunovant Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $18.66 on Monday. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $75,542.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,812.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $75,542.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,812.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $67,552.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 993,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,698,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,505 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,978,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 281.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,404 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 412,997 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 205.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 310,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

