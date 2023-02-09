Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.79

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.79 and traded as high as $24.78. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $24.76, with a volume of 1,907,214 shares.

Imperial Brands Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.81.

Imperial Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.5843 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.59%.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

