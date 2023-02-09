indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CFO Sells $243,300.00 in Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $243,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,434,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,197.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Schiller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Thomas Schiller sold 15,835 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $127,155.05.

indie Semiconductor Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of indie Semiconductor stock opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.51. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a negative net margin of 57.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on INDI shares. TheStreet cut shares of indie Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 384.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $52,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

