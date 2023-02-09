Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $51.05

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.05 and traded as high as $52.05. Industrias Bachoco shares last traded at $52.05, with a volume of 2,212 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Industrias Bachoco Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.18. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Industrias Bachoco

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 15.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the 2nd quarter worth about $939,000. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

