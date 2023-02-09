Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $51.05

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.05 and traded as high as $52.05. Industrias Bachoco shares last traded at $52.05, with a volume of 2,212 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.
Industrias Bachoco Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.18. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.69.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Industrias Bachoco
Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Industrias Bachoco (IBA)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.