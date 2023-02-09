Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells 1,008 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider John F. Mccool sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $130,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.52. 2,152,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,923. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.61. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $143.57. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 172.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 73.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
