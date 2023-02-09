Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.26, for a total value of $463,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 400,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,202,928.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 5,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total value of $921,250.00.
- On Thursday, February 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 10,340 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,938,750.00.
- On Tuesday, December 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,066 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $159,963.96.
- On Friday, December 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $308,460.00.
- On Wednesday, November 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 4,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $608,000.00.
- On Monday, November 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.86, for a total value of $150,860.00.
- On Friday, November 25th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total value of $75,080.00.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $225,390.00.
- On Tuesday, November 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $153,160.00.
CorVel Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:CRVL traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $180.95. The company had a trading volume of 58,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,601. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $129.19 and a 52 week high of $192.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorVel
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorVel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
CorVel Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CorVel (CRVL)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.