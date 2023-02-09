Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.26, for a total value of $463,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 400,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,202,928.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Tuesday, February 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 5,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total value of $921,250.00.

On Thursday, February 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 10,340 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,938,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,066 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $159,963.96.

On Friday, December 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $308,460.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 4,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $608,000.00.

On Monday, November 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.86, for a total value of $150,860.00.

On Friday, November 25th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total value of $75,080.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $225,390.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $153,160.00.

CorVel Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CRVL traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $180.95. The company had a trading volume of 58,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,601. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $129.19 and a 52 week high of $192.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorVel

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,501,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,952,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,149,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,079,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CorVel by 0.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,760,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorVel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CorVel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.