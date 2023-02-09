Insider Selling: Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Director Sells $87,464.00 in Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) Director Jack Boyle sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $87,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 438,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,662.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jack Boyle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 26th, Jack Boyle sold 12,100 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $90,750.00.

Destination XL Group Price Performance

NASDAQ DXLG opened at $6.77 on Thursday. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $418.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Destination XL Group ( NASDAQ:DXLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 59.46%. The firm had revenue of $129.67 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 245.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Destination XL Group to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Destination XL Group to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc is engaged in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

