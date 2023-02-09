Insider Selling: Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) CFO Sells 29,167 Shares of Stock

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $2,262,484.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Globus Medical stock opened at $76.96 on Thursday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $81.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.99.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.94 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,562,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $256,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,264 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,271 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 280.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,512 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,519,000 after purchasing an additional 689,367 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 76.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,070,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,097,000 after buying an additional 462,234 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,581,000. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Globus Medical from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

