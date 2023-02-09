Insider Selling: Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CEO Sells 45,448 Shares of Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) CEO Keith J. Allman sold 45,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $2,452,374.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $13,926,266.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Masco Stock Down 0.2 %

Masco stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,451,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,746. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $60.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average of $50.00.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Masco

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. United Bank raised its position in Masco by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 21.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Masco by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Masco by 200.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after acquiring an additional 305,138 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

