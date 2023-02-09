Insider Selling: Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) President Sells 68,053 Shares of Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) President Chris Beckstead sold 68,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $1,124,235.56. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,578,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,159,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chris Beckstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 3rd, Chris Beckstead sold 52,093 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $862,660.08.

Qualtrics International Price Performance

Shares of XM opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average is $11.26. Qualtrics International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $389.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.99 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 72.77% and a negative return on equity of 52.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. 21.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XM shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

