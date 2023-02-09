Insider Selling: Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Insider Sells 6,343 Shares of Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Raymond James Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:RJF opened at $113.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $126.00.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.40%.

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raymond James

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 23.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 474.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 4.0% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.