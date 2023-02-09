Insider Selling: Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) SVP Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) SVP Andrew Blake Cutrer sold 400 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Red River Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of RRBI traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.62. 4,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,091. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.84. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.86 and a 1 year high of $60.57. The stock has a market cap of $356.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 32.63% and a return on equity of 14.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Red River Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Red River Bancshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRBI. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the second quarter worth $2,793,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the second quarter worth $1,181,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 10.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 158,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 15,201 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Red River Bancshares by 6.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 166,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Red River Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $499,000. 19.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

