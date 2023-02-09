Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells 10,502 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 10,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $159,210.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,200.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Tuesday, February 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 47,818 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $717,748.18.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 26,418 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $393,364.02.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Sanjit Biswas sold 15,035 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $204,776.70.

On Thursday, January 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 16,754 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $221,990.50.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Sanjit Biswas sold 40,633 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $541,231.56.

On Thursday, January 19th, Sanjit Biswas sold 17,336 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $214,619.68.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 48,923 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $604,199.05.

On Thursday, January 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 23,095 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $263,744.90.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Sanjit Biswas sold 23,866 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $273,265.70.

Samsara Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IOT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.04. 1,462,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,250. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Samsara had a negative net margin of 75.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.64 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IOT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Samsara to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Samsara in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Samsara in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Samsara in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.