Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells 47,818 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 47,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $717,748.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,484.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 10,502 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $159,210.32.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 26,418 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $393,364.02.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Sanjit Biswas sold 15,035 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $204,776.70.

On Thursday, January 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 16,754 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $221,990.50.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Sanjit Biswas sold 40,633 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $541,231.56.

On Thursday, January 19th, Sanjit Biswas sold 17,336 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $214,619.68.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 48,923 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $604,199.05.

On Thursday, January 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 23,095 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $263,744.90.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Sanjit Biswas sold 23,866 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $273,265.70.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IOT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,462,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,250. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.69. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $25.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 75.47%. The company had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.64 million. Equities research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Samsara to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,489,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Samsara by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 43.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

