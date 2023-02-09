Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.90-10.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.15. Insight Enterprises also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.90-$10.10 EPS.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Sidoti reissued a neutral rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.
Shares of NSIT traded up $12.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.21. 734,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,132. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.61. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $81.11 and a 12-month high of $126.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 14.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $410,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter.
Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
