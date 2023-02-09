Insight Inv LLC Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Insight Inv LLC cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,975 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,122,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 498,080 shares of company stock valued at $40,732,946 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.54.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $87.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.54. The company has a market cap of $235.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

