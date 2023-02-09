Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.24-$6.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insperity also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.24-6.30 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insperity Stock Performance

Insperity stock traded up $4.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.63. The stock had a trading volume of 321,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,053. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22. Insperity has a 52-week low of $83.94 and a 52-week high of $121.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insperity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 0.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 6.4% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

