Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,194 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,417 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on INTC shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $28.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

