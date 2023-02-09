IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Stock Price Down 4.4%

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 61,320 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 123,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

IntelGenx Technologies Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $37.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.48.

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. IntelGenx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 863.97% and a negative net margin of 850.04%.

IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. is a oral drug delivery company, which focuses on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilm technology platform. Its products include rizaport, tadalafil, loxapine, and montelukast. The company also offers a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical services, such as pharmaceutical research & development, clinical monitoring, regulatory support, tech transfer & manufacturing scale-up and commercial manufacturing.

