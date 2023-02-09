International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Credit Suisse Group

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $125.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.72% from the company’s previous close.

IFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE IFF opened at $112.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.79. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $143.14.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 179.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14,722.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $424,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

