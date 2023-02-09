Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) CEO Nigel Hunton Acquires 5,000 Shares

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) CEO Nigel Hunton bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,649. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nigel Hunton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Nigel Hunton acquired 5,000 shares of Intevac stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $34,750.00.

Intevac Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $7.08 on Thursday. Intevac, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $7.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average is $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $180.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intevac

A number of research firms recently commented on IVAC. Partner Cap Sec raised shares of Intevac from a “valuation buy” rating to a “fundamental buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intevac in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Intevac from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Intevac by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,266,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 362,884 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intevac by 6.8% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Intevac by 9.1% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 80,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Intevac by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Intevac by 10.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 55,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intevac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

Further Reading

