Intrust Bank NA Has $543,000 Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,110 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $63.16 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average is $60.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 3.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

