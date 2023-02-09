Intrust Bank NA Increases Stock Holdings in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 500.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Hovde Group lifted their target price on Coastal Financial to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on Coastal Financial to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Coastal Financial in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Coastal Financial Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 7,710 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $368,692.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,802,155.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Andrew P. Skotdal sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $49,087.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,256.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 7,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $368,692.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,802,155.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,280 shares of company stock worth $2,913,115. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCB opened at $47.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.10. Coastal Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $54.53.

Coastal Financial Profile

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. It operates through the following segments: community bank and CCBX.

Further Reading

