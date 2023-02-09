Intrust Bank NA Increases Stock Holdings in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 500.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Hovde Group lifted their target price on Coastal Financial to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on Coastal Financial to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Coastal Financial in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Insider Activity
Coastal Financial Stock Performance
Shares of CCB opened at $47.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.10. Coastal Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $54.53.
Coastal Financial Profile
Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. It operates through the following segments: community bank and CCBX.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coastal Financial (CCB)
- Soup, There It Is! Campbell’s Pullback Presents an Opportunity
- Fortinet Gaps Up, Lifts Optimism About Other Cybersecurity Stocks
- Emerson Electric: Charging Toward The Buy Zone
- Enphase Energy May be Offering Investors a Second Chance
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.