Intrust Bank NA Sells 320 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 15.7% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,364,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,870,000 after purchasing an additional 185,432 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its holdings in Citigroup by 40.1% in the third quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 550,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 50.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,581,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,552,000 after acquiring an additional 869,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $51.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $99.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.82. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $69.11.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.14%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Barclays raised their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

