Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Trading 0.9% Higher

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.57 and last traded at $42.19. 41,704 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 19,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.81.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average of $38.31.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.379 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 19.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 12.1% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 34.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 34.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter.

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

