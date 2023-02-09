Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Trading 0.9% Higher

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.57 and last traded at $42.19. 41,704 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 19,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.81.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average of $38.31.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.379 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%.
BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.
