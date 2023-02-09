Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. WJ Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,851,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 52,195 shares during the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,433,000 after acquiring an additional 90,510 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,643.6% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $307.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $281.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.99. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

