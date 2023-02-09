Investec Begins Coverage on Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF)

Investec began coverage on shares of Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Serco Group Stock Performance
SECCF opened at $1.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96. Serco Group has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $2.30.
Serco Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Serco Group (SECCF)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.