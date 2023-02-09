Investec Begins Coverage on Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF)

Investec began coverage on shares of Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Serco Group Stock Performance

SECCF opened at $1.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96. Serco Group has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $2.30.

Get Serco Group alerts:

Serco Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Serco Group Plc engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, consulting, and technology services. It offers advisory, design, and delivery expertise in the areas of operations strategy, transformation, program delivery, outsourcing, people performance and selection, and change management and research.

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.