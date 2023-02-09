Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for February 9th (ACCD, ADNT, AFRM, APPS, AVA, AZTA, BG, BKH, BME, BTDPY)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, February 9th:

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get Accolade Inc alerts:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $65.00.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $115.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $127.00.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $71.00.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Sidoti currently has $67.00 price target on the stock.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a hold rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has GBX 500 ($6.01) price target on the stock.

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a buy rating.

Concentric AB (publ) (OTC:CCNTF) was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Centuria Capital Group (OTCMKTS:CNECF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) was downgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a buy rating to a sell rating.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a top pick rating to a buy rating.

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hiscox (LON:HSX) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a hold rating. They currently have GBX 1,250 ($15.03) target price on the stock.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $5.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $52.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $52.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00.

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to an underperform rating.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $37.00 target price on the stock.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $17.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $1.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $3.50.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $313.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $319.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.