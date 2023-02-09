iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) is SVB Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,880,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,486 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for 4.5% of SVB Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.84% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF worth $308,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $71,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $91.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.36. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $77.44 and a 12 month high of $103.48.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.