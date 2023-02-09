iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 33,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,480,000. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 350,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,975,000 after buying an additional 14,994 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 96,971.4% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 64,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.26. 510,984 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.57.

