iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Efficient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 272,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6,224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 74,694 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EFV stock opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.20. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.