iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Decreased by Swiss RE Ltd.

Swiss RE Ltd. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112,300 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 5.4% of Swiss RE Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Swiss RE Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IWM traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $193.84. 3,050,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,611,832. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $212.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.83.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

