Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.93 and last traded at $4.93. Approximately 1,471,323 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 29,297,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 18.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 5.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 33.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 42.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itaú Unibanco

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.