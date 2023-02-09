ITV (LON:ITV) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $71.02

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.02 ($0.85) and traded as high as GBX 86.70 ($1.04). ITV shares last traded at GBX 86.64 ($1.04), with a volume of 16,596,285 shares traded.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 56 ($0.67) target price on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ITV from GBX 170 ($2.04) to GBX 160 ($1.92) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on ITV from GBX 70 ($0.84) to GBX 80 ($0.96) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 97.80 ($1.18).
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 77.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 71.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.07. The company has a market cap of £3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 775.17.
ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.
