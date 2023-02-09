IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.64

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and traded as high as $0.78. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 70,003 shares traded.
IZEA Worldwide Trading Down 2.8 %
The company has a market cap of $44.03 million, a P/E ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72.
IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $10.83 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
