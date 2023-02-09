IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.64

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and traded as high as $0.78. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 70,003 shares traded.

IZEA Worldwide Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a market cap of $44.03 million, a P/E ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $10.83 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IZEA Worldwide

About IZEA Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IZEA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 54.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 21.2% in the second quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 8.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.