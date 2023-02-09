Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 46 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5,459.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,527 shares of company stock valued at $29,508,696 in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $749.66 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $800.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $735.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $701.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $23.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.69 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $789.00 to $787.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $800.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

