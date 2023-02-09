Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 10.5% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in Citigroup by 11.0% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after buying an additional 3,353,371 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 13.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after buying an additional 23,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

C stock opened at $51.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.82. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

