JBF Capital Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

JBF Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,921.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 109.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 233.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Down 2.4 %

TKC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.41. 69,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,880. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.87. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $5.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

(Get Rating)

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, Techfin and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.