Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered FinecoBank Banca Fineco from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on FinecoBank Banca Fineco from €15.50 ($16.67) to €17.20 ($18.49) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FinecoBank Banca Fineco from €19.00 ($20.43) to €16.70 ($17.96) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Price Performance

Shares of FCBBF opened at $17.70 on Monday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68.

About FinecoBank Banca Fineco

FinecoBank SpA engages in the provision of banking, trading, and investing solutions. It offers multicurrency accounts, payment cards, mortgages and loans, and financial consulting services. The company was founded by Emilio Gnutti in 1979 and is headquartered in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

