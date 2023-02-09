Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a report released on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Commerce Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.94 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CBSH. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 1.3 %

CBSH opened at $66.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.40. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $59.81 and a twelve month high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 18,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,201,037.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,666,062.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $57,787.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $615,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 18,107 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,201,037.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,666,062.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,794. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

