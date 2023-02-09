Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Carlisle Companies in a report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $6.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.62. The consensus estimate for Carlisle Companies’ current full-year earnings is $19.95 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $6.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $22.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.93 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.17.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $251.24 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $217.92 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.95. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 18.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 8,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,188,000 after purchasing an additional 29,703 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,733,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

